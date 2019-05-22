NDP 2019 ticket applications open from Thursday

National Day Parade Preview 1 will take place on July 27, and Preview 2 on Aug 3.

SINGAPORE - From Thursday (May 23) to June 2, Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for tickets to two preview shows for the National Day Parade (NDP) and the actual parade.

Preview 1 will take place on July 27, and Preview 2 on Aug 3.

Applicants may apply via the Web application portal on the NDP website or through AXS and SAM stations. They may apply for two, four, or six tickets to any of the three shows.

Each NRIC holder is limited to one application and tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system.

The ticket allocation process will prioritise those who were not given tickets for NDP last year. Ballot results are final.

This year's parade will be held at the Padang, to tie in with the Singapore Bicentennial commemoration, marking 200 years since the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in 1819. Highlights include the return of the mobile column, featuring 171 vehicles, for the first time in four years.

The air force's Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft will also make its first NDP appearance during the aerial display.

Successful applicants will be notified on June 24 via e-mail. They may collect their tickets from July 5 to July 7, and from July 12 to July 14 at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium between 10am and 9pm.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade. Children, including infants, must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to NDP.

The organisers said that all tickets are not to be sold for any gain, monetary or otherwise.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.