NDP 2025 Committee warns of scam calls asking for donations

Phone calls soliciting donations and personal information for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) are scam calls, said the NDP 2025 executive committee (Exco) on on Saturday (June 28).

In an advisory posted to their Facebook page, the NDP 2025 Exco said that it is aware of a recent scam where scam callers pretend to be NDP 2025 representatives and ask for cash sponsorships and personal information.

"Do not disclose any personal, business, or sponsorship information if you are unsure of the caller's identity or credibility," the post stated.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/NDPeeps/posts/pfbid02KPof7q4cW4i72sdaTaL8xfwBzr22sLoGgtoPehyBWRmNXh3bMz59AUz4kpSu9nhLl[/embed]

A recording of a scam call was shared with The Straits Times, during which the scammer impersonated a NDP 2025 representative and asked for a "small sponsorship of between $300 to $500".

The scammer said that the donation would be exempted from tax, and that it would be used to help the NDP 2025 and future editions run successfully.

Members of the public can send an email to ndp@defence.gov.sg to verify any doubts regarding the identity or credibility of such callers.

The NDP 2025 Exco also urged affected individuals to report such scam calls to the police immediately.

[[nid:719340]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com