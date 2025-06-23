NDP 2025: Mobile column to make return to Padang after 5-year hiatus

Leopard tanks rolling down St Andrew's Road, F-16 fighter jets soaring over the Padang, and patrol crafts gliding through Marina Bay - these are just some of the sights to expect as the iconic mobile column makes its return to the National Day Parade (NDP).

Marking its first appearance at the Padang since NDP 2019, this year's NDP show will feature over 170 assets and 800 participants from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Home Team and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

It is also the first time that the mobile column — traditionally a drive-past of military assets and vehicles — will include an aerial flypast across Padang and a maritime display concurrently at the nearby Marina Bay.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (June 21) Major Teo Wei Kok, chairman of NDP 2025 mobile column committee, said that the purpose of this "stately, grand display" remains the same since it was introduced in the NDP in 1969.

"This year's mobile column aims to showcase our ability and commitment to defend and to take charge of our defence and security of our own nation," he said, adding that one of the segments will display the SAF and Home Team's recent abilities to "operate beyond our shores".

These include humanitarian missions in quake-hit Myanmar and in war-torn Gaza.

Maj Teo said that unlike past parades, this year's expanded mobile column with land, air and sea assets on display concurrently means "complex coordination" between different agencies.

"At the same time, it reflects what we do in our daily tasks," he said. "Our team is ready to deal with and handle the situation."

Close-up view of assets

Another first in this year's parade, according to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a media release, is that the mobile column will be "closer" to spectators in Padang.

Selected assets, such as the light strike vehicle and terrex infantry carrier, will enter the show stage during the drive-past, they added.

"This will offer spectators in various sectors of the seating gallery a close-up view of the assets," said Mindef.

The mobile column will also travel from the city centre along five routes to various Heartland Celebration sites on Aug 10, said Mindef.

This year's mobile column will bring together the children of servicemen and women with those from earlier generations of SAF and the Home Team.

Mindef said that the segment, named "From Generation to Generation", will feature a film that will be played to those watching at the Padang and at home, which "features stories of men and women from the SAF and Home Team across generations".

"We want to honour the sacrifice and contributions of past and current servicemen and women, while inspiring future generations to take up the mantle and continue building upon the strong foundations of Singapore's defence and security forces," they added.

For Lieutenant Colonel (NS) Alex Chan, 48, this year's NDP will be extra special.

The national serviceman, who will be leading the Army in the mobile column, will be taking part alongside his 10-year-old son, Jinghoi for the first time, where they will be saluting to the 27,000-strong crowd at the Padang and the millions watching at home.

Calling it an honour to participate alongside his son, LTC (NS) Chan hopes the experience will help Jinghoi better understand his father's role in the Army.

"He has always been curious about what I do, and he misses me whenever I have to stay in camp for training," he said. "He also wonders why I had to stay in-camp for so long, sometimes for up to three weeks if there is an overseas exercise."

Jinghoi, a student at St. Anthony's Primary School, added: "I feel tired to be under the hot sun, but after all, it's still fun."

