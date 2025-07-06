NDP 2025: Red Lions and naval divers to jump at two separate locations in celebration of SG60

The Red Lions and Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) naval divers will jump at two separate locations, the Padang and Marina Bay, during the National Day Parade this year in celebration of Singapore's 60th year of independence.

The inaugural Jump of Unity will comprise an operational demonstration by the naval divers, followed by a showcase jump by the Red Lions.

They will then perform a simultaneous, combined salute at the respective locations.

Speaking to media at iFly Singapore on June 24, Team Lead of the NDP 2025 Red Lions Team Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Chew Eng Seng said that he is excited for the upcoming jump despite this being his fifth time performing in the parade.

"Every year we have a different profile and...a different team dynamic that (brings) the team together," he said, adding that this year is even more special as it is SG60.

This year, the Red Lions will be jumping from a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft at approximately 10,000 feet, linking together in a ring formation before turning outwards in a "bomb burst" around the 7,000 feet mark.

They will then deploy their parachutes upon reaching approximately 4,000 feet above ground, landing at the Padang one after the other before saluting simultaneously with the naval divers.

MWO Chew also said he is looking forward to hearing the cheers from the crowd as he lands at the Padang, which he described as his "favourite part" of the jump.

'Looking forward'

NDP 2025 RSN Naval Divers Team Lead First Warrant Officer (1WO) Lim Chee Seng is excited for the upcoming jump as well.

He stated that experiencing the "sea of red and white" down at the Marina Bay floating platform in 2018 made him feel a "very strong sense of belonging to Singapore".

"I'm looking forward to experiencing it again this year," 1WO Lim said.

The team lead also said that "a lot of things" go through his mind before a jump as he is the first jumper and jump master.

His responsibilities include working with the pilot of their aircraft to ensure they arrive at the correct location and checking if weather conditions are suitable for the jump.

The naval divers will be jumping one after the other from a H225M Medium Lift Helicopter at approximately 6,000 feet.

Upon reaching around 5,000 feet, they will deploy their parachutes and land in the water in quick succession in front of the Esplanade at Marina Bay.

The team will then make their way to a nearby platform where they will salute at the same time as the Red Lions.

When asked how he and his team prepare for a high-stakes jump such as the upcoming Jump of Unity, 1WO Lim said that aside from regular trainings, the team also gathers before each physical rehearsal for a mental walkthrough of the process.

"(It) is where I'll sit the whole team down, we'll close our eyes, and I'll narrate the phase of the jump that we are in," he explained, adding that they go through the entire process of jumping, free falling and landing in the water during this.

Once this is done, 1WO Lim asks the team for one thing they wish to improve for the upcoming jump.

"With communication, we understand what everybody wants to do better (during) this round (of rehearsals)," he said.

'A new opportunity'

Leading up to the jump, the naval divers communicate with the pilot of the H225M Medium Lift Helicopter through an Aircrew Specialist who is also on board.

Speaking to media at Sembawang Air Base on July 5, Aircrew Specialist Staff Sergeant (SSG) Kristian Jeremiah Joseph said that he and the naval divers on board the aircraft use hand signals to convey information such as wind speed, weather conditions, the time they need to reach the jump site by, and that they are ready to jump,

He then conveys these details to the pilot through his intercom.

SSG Kristian also relays the messages and information he receives from the pilot to the naval divers using hand signals.

The 29-year-old, who will be participating in NDP for the first time this year, said that he is looking forward to being able to experience it for himself.

"I've only seen it (the jump) happen on board the Super Puma (aircraft) through pictures and videos," he said.

"This is a new opportunity for me... and I get to experience something that I have never done before... [it] helps me grow as a person, and (become) better as an aircrew specialist."

iFly Singapore experience

On June 26, two AsiaOne reporters were given the opportunity to try flying in the wind tunnel at iFly Singapore.

After suiting up and donning the necessary safety gear such as goggles, earplugs and helmets, members of the media gathered for a briefing where they were taught basic techniques by MWO Chew and 1WO Lim, who are also certified instructors.

They then entered the wind tunnel in two batches, based on the colour of their jumpsuits.

This flight experience was an insight into how the Red Lions and naval divers train for the free fall segment during their jumps.

When she did not straighten her legs at MWO Chew's instruction, an AsiaOne reporter started flying too high up.

She eventually managed to stablise herself with his help and was able to continue the experience with ease.

Keeping one's body stable and balanced while freefalling is crucial, said both MWO Chew and 1WO Lim when speaking to media.

Even a slight shift in balance or movement of a body part may cause a person to veer off course, they added.

