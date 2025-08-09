NDP 2025: Spirit of reflection and hope as Singapore celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Amid the pomp and pageantry, there is a spirit of reflection and hope as Singapore celebrated its 60th birthday on Saturday (Aug 9).

Perhaps a dose of unpredictability too — when the 27,000 spectators at the Padang took to their seats from 4pm under the blazing heat, before opening their umbrellas as a brief drizzle fell over Padang.

Thousands more soaked in the festivities in Marina Bay as a part of an "expanded canvas" to celebrate Singapore's diamond jubilee.

By 5.30pm, the rain had stopped with the four emcees —Joakim Gomez, Ebi Shankara and Siti Khalijah arriving at the Padang in an iconic Singapore Big Bus.

They were then "teleported" to the screens and into a music video Makin' Our Way, written and composed by singer Benjamin Artist.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong even made a surprise appearance by playing the electric guitar.

Fifty-nine students from the Institute of Technical Education and 100 volunteers from Touch Community Services then took to the stage in vibrant costumes in a dance performance.

In total, more than 3,000 performers and artistes were involved in this year's NDP.

Shortly after 6pm, a team of six naval divers leapt from a H225M medium-lift helicopter, before deploying their parachutes and landing together in the waters off Marina Bay.

But just as the spectators were cheering the naval divers' successful jump, perennial crowd favourites— a team of seven Red Lions began descending from a transport aircraft in aerial formation and taking minutes to touch down.

This was the first time the two parachute teams would land at separate venues at the NDP.

The Jump of Unity ended with a combined salute by the naval divers from a small floating platform in Marina Bay and the Red Lions at the Padang to cheers and applause from spectators.

The pre-parade culminated with a performance by the combined schools' band, the TENG Ensemble and Noemie.

In a stirring rendition of We Are Singapore, the spectators raised placards where they wrote down their hopes and dreams for the nation.

Next was a parade with 2,100 participants in 40 marching contingents from the Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team, uniformed groups as well as social and economic groups.

This year also saw the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps fielding its first full contingent and the inaugural appearance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force guard-of-honour contingent.

Soon after the MPs and ministers took their seats, several leaders from the region were welcomed to the Padang.

They were: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Johor Regent Tunku Ismail and Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is representing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

After the arrival of PM Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Republic of Singapore Air Force gave spectators a treat to mark SG60.

Six F-15SG jets soared over Padang in an arrow-shaped formation, followed by four F-16s in a diamond shape as a salute to the nation.

Four F-16 jets then performed a cross-turn, a move where they flew alongside one another in a diamond formation before splitting off in different directions in a carefully timed manoeuvre.

More military hardware was on display as soon as the marching contingents cleared Padang.

Marking its first appearance since 2019, this year's mobile column featured over 170 assets from the SAF, Home Team and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

It was also the first time that the mobile column — traditionally a drive-past of military assets and vehicles — included an aerial flypast across Padang and a maritime display concurrently at the nearby Marina Bay.

As dawn turned to dusk, the show segment kicked off with Charlie Lim and Kit Chan kicking off the first act with this year's theme song Here We Are.

And what is NDP without Munnaeru Vaalibaa?

The iconic tune was part of a medley accompanied by a kaleidoscope of sound and colour — featuring performers from Republic Polytechnic and local artistes Ramli Sarip, Tosh Zhang, Pallavi, Shye, ABANGSAPAU, Tay Kewei, Yung Raja, Zadon, Lynnette Seah, Churen Li, and Electrico.

Act Three was all about the music veterans.

Dick Lee took to the skies, literally, belting out NDP classic We Will Get There, which symbolises Singapore's collective strength and ability to rise above challenges.

There was also a duet featuring Rahimah Rahim and Kheng, as the latter performed Not Alone on a floating platform at Marina Bay.

Act Four, titled "Our Unity, Our Strength", featured performers from the Ministry of Education, SMU Samba Masala, Minds, the Extraordinary People, STNY Brothers and ITE.There was also a sing-along as Kit Chan returned to the stage with Home.

The spectators were treated to a medley of National Day songs as fireworks lit up the sky in a grand finale.

Minutes after the national anthem was sung and the pledge recited, rain began pouring down at the Padang again.

But that failed to dampen the spirits of spectators, for the nation was reminded of how far it has come after 60 years of independence. Majulah Singapura.

