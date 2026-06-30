2026 NDP packs feature 6 designs created by 36 artists with disabilities

The 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) pack will come in six designs, featuring artworks by 36 artists with disabilities.

These works, created by artists aged six to 65, reflect their interpretation of this year's NDP theme "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!" and their well-wishes for Singapore.

The artists come from 21 special education schools, nine social service agencies and two early intervention centres.

AsiaOne was among the media to be given a preview of these packs at the National Stadium on June 30, where President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met the artists.

Thanking them for their work, he said that each artist has taken pride in contributing to the design of the NDP packs.

"They also show once again how individuals, differently abled, help to connect us all as Singaporeans," he added.

How the designs came about

The six NDP pack themes are:

Total Defence Our People Our Shared Journey Our Shared Memories Go Beyond! Our Future

They are a result of the 36 artists coming together over a two-day period, illustrating their respective pieces. They were then put together into the six designs, explained chairman of the NDP 2026 Pack Committee, Lieutenant-Colonel Chong Guan Tat.

"The artists co-created six unique artworks through their reflections on Singapore's journey and envisioned the future through diverse lenses," he said, adding that the designs tell the many stories of Singapore as a nation.

Lee May Gee, chief executive officer of SG Enable, said that this year's NDP theme encourages Singaporeans to "go beyond" their first impressions of persons with disabilities, and to recognise their talents, creativity and strengths.

"It is also an encouragement for [the artists] to continue contributing, continue creating, and keep aspiring to be better versions of themselves," she added.

Lee also pointed out that this year's designs feature artwork by pre-schoolers with disabilities, showing that inclusivity can start from a young age.

Homemaker Yeo Loy Khim, whose daughter's art is featured on the packs, said she is proud that the 31-year-old can be part of Singapore's 61st birthday "mission".

She explained that her daughter, Natalie Yap, has Down syndrome, partial hearing loss and speech impairment.

"She can only speak a few words, so I think it's nice that she can express herself through art... I think it's very good that she can actually sit through patiently and just complete everything."

About 240,000 NDP packs featuring the six designs will be distributed this year.

The artworks will be printed on the recycled polypropylene tote bags given to students attending the national education shows, and members of the public attending the NDP previews and NDP on Aug 9.

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editor@asiaone.com