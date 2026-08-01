NDP 2026: Enhanced security measures around National Stadium on Aug 9

Singapore is celebrating its 61st birthday at the National Stadium on Aug 9, and the National Day Parade (NDP) has been declared as an enhanced security special event.

This means that the police will impose strict security measures to ensure public safety and security around the venue.

In a statement on Saturday (Aug 1), the police said they have designated a special event area around the National Stadium, with a special zone demarcated within it where enhanced security checks will be carried out.

The police said they will conduct checks on people within this area, and those found in possession of any prohibited items will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Unmanned aircraft, including drones, are prohibited within the special event area. It is also an offence if such drones, flown outside the area, disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of the NDP.

Within the special zone, the police will conduct security checks and screening on all persons and vehicles.

Police officers will also have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove persons from the zone, if necessary.

The enhanced measures will be in place throughout Aug 9.

As part of security checks, those attending the NDP at the National Stadium will be asked to remove any masks or face coverings temporarily.

There will be signages placed along the queue leading up to the security check stations to inform members of the public of this requirement, and officers on-site will also help to inform the public, the police said.

Those who are uncomfortable with removing their masks or face coverings in the public area may request to do so in a private room, where the security checks can be carried out away from public view.

The list of prohibited items include aerosol paint containers, drones, explosives, weapons and sound amplification devices.

It also includes anything that contains references meant to publicise a cause or demonstrate support for or opposition to the views or actions of any person, group or government, the police said. These include banners, flags, placards and umbrellas.

The police said they seek the public's cooperation to comply with all orders issued by their officers for NDP 2026.

"Those who engage in activities that compromise safety and security within the Special Event Area or the Special Zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police added.

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editor@asiaone.com