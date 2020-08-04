NDP2020 anthem moment: The meaning behind the 8 flag-raising locations

In case you haven’t already heard, all our NDP favourites will be coming to our doorstep. And of these is the Anthem Moment, when all of us will sing the National Anthem in one voice (but from our own homes, of course).

When the stirring melody of "Majulah Singapura" fills the morning air on Aug 9, 2020, special flag-raising ceremonies will be taking place concurrently at eight locations across Singapore, each symbolising different key national sectors in Singapore.

Each flag-raising ceremony will be presided over by a Cabinet Minister, and, sorry ah, only specially invited guests (including frontline and healthcare workers) will be attending these ceremonies and will not be open to the public due to safe distancing measures.

Nevertheless, we can still take part in the Anthem Moment, which will be broadcast live on TV and radio, and the NDPeeps YouTube channel. At 10:30am on National Day, the Public Warning System will be sounded.

When you hear it, let's all stand up for Singapore, join our voices as one, and sing our National Anthem together!

Meanwhile, here are the eight locations of the special flag-raising ceremonies, and why they were chosen: