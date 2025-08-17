NDR2025: AI and tech may replace 'entire jobs' but govt will 'work closely' with unions to help workers

The Government will "work closely" with unions and workers to redesign jobs amid a rapidly changing environment caused by new technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17).

Technology, he pointed out, will change the way Singaporeans work.

"Many jobs will evolve. But some jobs will disappear. In their place, new jobs will be created," he added.

He acknowledged that many will worry that this time things will be different "because AI can do more than just help us at work. It can potentially replace many tasks — even entire jobs."

But he reassured that the Government will not "just rush headlong to adopt new technology".

"Even as we embrace AI and technology, we will not lose sight of our key priority," he said, adding that Singaporeans will remain "at the centre of everything we do".

While innovation and technology remain a key priority, the Government is committed to empowering workers and equipping them with the necessary skills to tackle changes in the workplace brought about by automation and AI.

'Win-win for everyone'

He then cited PSA as an example of a "win-win for everyone".

PSA's crane operators were trained to remotely supervise and manage multiple vehicles, resulting in a "huge boost in productivity" coupled with "safer and higher-paying jobs for workers".

"The real game changer lies in using AI to raise productivity and create new value through every part of the economy," said PM Wong.

He also highlighted how AI is being adopted in the civil service, where it is being used to transcribe calls and enable officers to focus on their priority in answering calls and providing assistance.

"AI is not just for the big players," he said, adding that the Government "will equip and empower every enterprise, especially our SMEs — to harness AI effectively, and sharpen their competitive edge".

Job-matching initiatives for all

The Government will also be stepping up efforts to help Singaporeans in their job search.

"Our economic strategy is about jobs, jobs, jobs — that's our number one priority," PM Wong said.

Students in tertiary institutions can expect more career fairs on campus, giving them more chances to meet with potential employers and explore career possibilities before graduating.

PM Wong also mentioned a new job-matching initiative led by the Community Development Councils (CDCs) that can benefit jobseekers looking for work closer to home.

"[CDCs] already have strong networks with local merchants, SMEs and community partners," PM Wong said, adding that mayors of the CDCs will share details in the near future.

