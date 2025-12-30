NEA to appoint new operator for One Punggol Hawker Centre after Timbre cuts lease short

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced it will seek a new operator for One Punggol Hawker Centre in January 2026 after the current operator cut its tenancy short.

In a statement on Monday (Dec 29), NEA said that One Punggol Hawker Centre's current operator, Timbre + Hawkers, will conclude its tenancy on Aug 14, 2026 — one year before its current term was scheduled to end.

Timbre is in its second term, having completed two of the three years.

"Timbre had indicated that the tenancy posed challenges for its ongoing operations at One Punggol Hawker Centre," the agency said, adding that it came to a mutual agreement with Timbre on its end date.

In a separate statement, Timbre said that the decision was made after "taking into account overall operational considerations and prevailing market conditions".

One Punggol Hawker Centre opened in 2022 and current has 31 hawkers, according to its website.

New operator will retain existing stallholders: NEA

According to NEA, Timbre has committed to upholding the vibrancy of One Punggol Hawker Centre until the conclusion of its tenancy.

Timbre will not be participating in the upcoming open tender, but will work closely with NEA and the incoming operator to ensure minimal disruption to stallholders and patrons during this transition.

"The well-being of existing individual stallholders is a priority for NEA," said the agency, adding that the new operator will be required to retain all existing stallholders who wish to continue their operations for at least two years.

During the transitional period, current rental rates will be maintained for the first year, with any subsequent adjustments capped at market-valued rental average, NEA said.

Timbre also vowed to provide "timely updates, clear communications, and on-ground support to help ensure business continuity" for all current stallholders.

'Minimal disruption'

On Monday, NEA, Timbre and Punggol MP Janil Puthucheary, held a town hall session to engage stallholders and inform them about the upcoming tender, according to a Facebook post made that evening.

At the session, stallholders were also informed about the changes ahead and measures in place to protect their interests.

"NEA, Timbre and the grassroots leaders will work together to make sure that this transition is seamless," said Janil.

"We look forward to continuity for stallholders with minimal disruption and for residents to enjoy the dining experience at the hawker centre."

[[nid:725765]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com