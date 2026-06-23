NEA issues 3,000 fines for littering in first quarter of 2026

About 3,000 fines were issued for littering offences in the first quarter of 2026 as part of ongoing enforcement efforts to maintain public cleanliness and hygiene, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Tuesday (June 23), the agency said the fines were issued between January and March.

In the same period, it conducted 24 enforcement operations at cleanliness hotspots identified through localised litter counts, public feedback and ground observations.

At these locations, visible patrols, surveillance cameras, standees and ground engagements were deployed to deter littering.

Additionally, NEA issued more than 150 corrective work orders, with offenders required to carry out corrective work at hotspot areas as a visible reminder of the consequences of littering.

One such offender, Tang Bo Xiang, 43, was convicted on May 15 for throwing a cigarette butt in a public place. This was his 13th littering conviction since 2000.

The Singaporean was fined $2,500 and ordered to perform 12 hours of corrective work.

Separately, the agency said its two-monthly surveillance cycle also recorded a decline in the average number of rat burrows, from about 4,900 in 2025 to about 2,900 in early 2026.

"The majority of burrows were detected in public housing estates, followed by grass verges along roadsides and in industrial estates."

Targeted efforts show results

In its statement, the agency said targeted measures under the Cleaner Neighbourhood initiative have helped reduce littering in busy trading areas.

Citing Chai Chee Avenue/Road as an example, it said refuse management lapses fell from 23 cases in November 2025 to 10 by the end of February 2026.

Similar progress was also observed at Serangoon Avenue 2 and 3, where such lapses fell by 52 per cent over the same period.

NEA said advisories were issued to trade premises to install additional bins and remove bulky items stored outside shops, which could serve as potential breeding grounds for rats.

It also highlighted AMK Hub as an example of how preventive pest management measures and early detection have helped prevent rat activity at the mall since the end of 2023.

"These include staff training to identify early signs of infestation, isolating food and beverage outlets to limit rodent movement, and quick containment procedures," it said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com