NEA nabs 14,400 smokers in 2025 for lighting up in prohibited areas

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has taken over 14,400 enforcement actions this year for smoking in prohibited areas, as of November 2025.

Smoking is currently banned in more than 49,000 indoor and outdoor premises, with NEA enforcement officers patrolling hotspots.

For instance, smoking is prohibited within five metres of bus stops to protect the public from second-hand smoke exposure.

In response to queries by AsiaOne, a NEA spokesperson said: "We encourage smokers to be socially responsible when smoking in public places, and not to light up in smoking-prohibited places.

"Friendly and timely reminders from family, friends and other members of the community can help to reinforce the right social behaviour and norms."

Earlier this month, a man claimed he was fined $300 after leaving his extinguished cigarette butt on top of a rubbish bin.

