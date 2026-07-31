MND deputy secretary Geraldine Low to lead NEA from Sept 1

Geraldine Low Jun Ya, currently deputy secretary at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will be appointed CEO of the National Environment Agency (NEA) from Sept 1, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced on Friday (July 31).

She takes over from interim CEO Dr Benjamin Koh, who assumed the role on June 1, following the appointment of its former CEO Wong Kang Jet as permanent secretary.

Wong was appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Second Permanent Secretary (Information) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and Second Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister's Office.

His appointment was announced in a Public Service Division media release on April 16 (Thursday), as part of a series of changes to permanent secretary appointments as the current Home Affairs permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong is retiring on June 1.

In its statement, MSE said that Dr Koh will continue to serve as deputy secretary for sustainability in the ministry after relinquishing the interim CEO role.

Prior to her present role, Low, 45, was the deputy secretary for planning at MND between 2021 and 2023.

She has also held various roles in the Ministry of Transport between 2017 and 2021, first as director and then senior director overseeing land transport policies.

Low has also held positions in the defence, manpower and trade and industry ministries.

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editor@asiaone.com