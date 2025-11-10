NEA officer charged with allegedly receiving bribes from funeral, cemetery contractors

A verification officer in the burial operations section of the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been charged for allegedly receiving bribes from 10 individuals totalling $21,000.

Abdul Salam Jahabar Sadiq, a 47-year-old Singapore permanent resident from India, was charged in court on Monday (Nov 10) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Salam had allegedly obtained bribes in the forms of loans amounting to S$21,000 from 10 individuals whose companies provide funeral-related services or cemetery-related works, said a statement by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

CPIB added that the bribes were an inducement to not report malpractices committed by the 10 individuals.

Salam was handed 10 charges under Section 6(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for obtaining the bribes.

Two of the charges faced by Salam are amalgamated charges, where multiple alleged incidents are taken together in a single offence.

He will return to court on Nov 13 regarding his application to leave the country.

For each charge, Salam faces a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both if convicted. For amalgamated charges, the penalty is doubled.

In a media statement on Nov 10, NEA said that Salam has been suspended since his arrest by CPIB, adding that internal disciplinary proceedings will commence after the court case has concluded.

"NEA maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We expect all officers to fully comply with the relevant laws and uphold the code of conduct for public officers. Stern disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance," NEA said.

The agency added that follow-up action will also be taken against any parties found to have engaged in malpractice at its managed facilities.

[[nid:721699]]

editor@asiaone.com