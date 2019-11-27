NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker

The officer was caught vaping just after issuing a summons to a man for smoking illegally.
PHOTO: Facebook/Sam Sam
David Sun
The New Paper

An enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA) was terminated after he was caught on video vaping just after issuing a summons to a man for smoking illegally.

Responding to queries from The New Paper, an NEA spokesman said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has also taken enforcement action against the officer under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

"The NEA is aware of an online video which shows an outsourced NEA enforcement officer using an electronic vaporiser," she said.

"We investigated the incident immediately and confirmed that the outsourced enforcement officer had indeed used an electronic vaporiser.

"On NEA's instruction, the service provider has removed the officer from our contract."

The enforcement officer had caught a man smoking illegally in Golden Mile Tower, Beach Road, at about 5pm on Nov 16.

He attempted to issue a summons to the man, who was not cooperative, and the police were called in to provide assistance.

After the summons was issued, the enforcement officer went outside the building and used an electronic vaporiser while chatting with another man, believed to be his colleague.

The officer was caught vaping just after issuing a summons to a man for smoking illegally. Facebook/Sam Sam

FACEBOOK

He was spotted by Mr Sam Leck, 46, a contractor, who took a video and posted it on Facebook later that evening.

In the post, Mr Leck questioned why the enforcement officer was allowed to use an electronic vaporiser when it is banned in Singapore.

Mr Leck told TNP: "He (the officer) issued a summons to an old man in the building and I took a photo because the police came. But a short while after, when the police had left, I saw the officer vaping outside with his friend."

The post went viral, and has been shared more than 3,900 times and received more than 150 comments as of yesterday evening.

Many netizens demanded a response from NEA, commenting on the irony of the situation.

Since February last year, it has been illegal to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers, and offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Anyone found guilty of selling, importing or distributing e-vaporisers can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
NEA (National Environment Agency) E-cigarettes/Vaping

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES