Nearly 130 PMDs seized in May for flouting rules

A user nabbed for speeding on his unicycle along a footpath.

Nearly 130 personal mobility devices (PMDs) were seized by the authorities last month in an ongoing drive to deter errant users.

The seizures come amid growing debate over whether such devices should be allowed to share the pavement with pedestrians.

In a video posted on Facebook yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had impounded a total of 157 devices - 127 PMDs and 30 e-bikes - for offences such as not complying with regulations and riding on the wrong paths.

LTA officers caught 325 users last month in enforcement operations islandwide. Of these, 151 rode on the wrong paths while 92 used devices that failed to comply with regulations.

Under the Active Mobility Act, which came into force in May last year, PMD users can have their devices seized if they ride on the road, speed or if their devices exceed stipulated limits like the maximum weight of 20kg.

A PMD that weighed 83kg - way above the 20kg limit.

Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority

The latest seizures come after LTA officers impounded more than 400 devices between February and April this year.

In all, more than 3,700 offences were committed under the Active Mobility Act in the first year.

Mr Denis Koh, chairman of PMD enthusiast group Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, said that while enforcement may deter potential offenders, education would be more effective in the longer term.

"Commercial operators should make use of programmes like the Safe Riding Programme to educate their staff on safe riding techniques, especially since they will be in the public spaces more often," he added.

More rules governing PMDs will kick in next month, with those found riding unregistered e-scooters on public paths facing a maximum fine of $2,000 or up to three months' jail for a first offence.