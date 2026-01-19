Nearly 150 North View Primary School pupils hit by gastroenteritis symptoms

Suspected cases of gastroenteritis are being investigated after 147 students at North View Primary School (NVPS) developed symptoms last week.

In a joint statement on Monday (Jan 19), the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said that students across levels were affected.

They developed symptoms since Jan 13 and most have recovered as at Jan 18.

One student was hospitalised on Jan 17 and discharged the next day in stable condition, said the agencies, who added that the school has been in touch with affected students and their parents.

The school said that it will continue to monitor the students' well-being, and that it will work closely with SFA and CDA to investigate the incident.

According to the joint statement, NVPS is not one of the 13 schools under the Central Kitchen Meal Model implemented earlier this year.

Since the incident, NVPS has also taken precautionary measures including cleaning and sanitising all classrooms and common areas, and minimising whole-school gatherings.

"Students have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to rest at home if they are unwell."

[[nid:728307]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com