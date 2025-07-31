Nearly 27kg of cocaine found in stuffed toys at Changi Airport, 5 foreigners arrested

Five foreign women, aged 21 to 48, were arrested at Changi Airport for suspected drug trafficking, after close to 27kg of cocaine was found in their luggage on Tuesday (July 29).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media release on Thursday (July 31) that the arrest was made following an exchange of intelligence with the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong police.

At the transit area of Terminal 4, CNB officers spotted a 21-year-old woman exchanging luggage with a 32-year-old woman.

The pair and another three women were arrested and their belongings searched. Officers found about 26.9kg of cocaine and 10g of cannabis concealed within stuffed toys.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Sng Chern Hong, covering director of CNB, said the authority is ready to work with its close counterparts to disrupt drug syndicates and their operations.

"Those who attempt to traffic drugs through Singapore will be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

"Singapore is not a transit point for drug smugglers, and we will not allow our travel hubs to be misused for criminal activity."

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Cocaine is a Class A controlled drug.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine may face the mandatory death penalty.

