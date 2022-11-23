Need a lift? Bukit Batok residents climb stairs as only lift in block undergoes upgrading works

For the past few days, a man has had to carry his toddler and stroller up and down the stairs of his HDB block during mealtimes.

Why?

The only lift serving his four-storey block at Bukit Batok Street 32 started undergoing the Lift Enhancement Programme (LEP) on Nov 14.

But he soon gave up on heading out to buy his meals.

"I sprained my back from all the lifting and climbing, so I ordered food in," the resident surnamed Su told Shin Min Daily News.

The 32-year-old, who lives on the top floor of the 16-unit block, found the 12-day upgrading works to be too long.

The lift upgrading works at Su's block. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

"There is only one lift in the block, so this inconveniences those who need to use it," he said, voicing concern for elderly residents and delivery personnel.

And while help was offered to residents during the lift's downtime, Su is hesitant to ask for assistance because he doesn't want to trouble others.

Other residents in neighbouring blocks similarly undergoing LEP said they're facing the same issues.

While he saw taking the stairs as exercise, a 29-year-old resident surnamed Wang said he was worried about his neighbours who are elderly or have mobility issues.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said that Blocks 328, 332, 334 and 335 at Bukit Batok Street 32 are undergoing LEP to allow smoother and safer rides.

The town council added that it understands residents' concerns, saying: "During the planning stage, we worked with the lift contractor to reduce lift upgrade duration from three weeks to 11 working days".

“We seek residents’ understanding and patience, safety continues to be our topmost priority.”

Those with mobility needs and require special assistance can contact the town council by calling 6569 0388 or sending an email to info@ccktc.org.sg, and it will try its best to make suitable arrangements.

Just last week, a Chinatown resident got a shock after coming home and finding a gondola on her fourth-floor flat's balcony.

While a notice put up at the lift lobby informed residents that contractors would be re-painting and cleaning the exterior of the block, it did not indicate that contractors would be using their balconies during the exercise.

"The balcony is part of my house.

"The contractor left the gondola there without asking for my permission, which can be considered trespassing," the 72-year-old retiree protested.

Jalan Besar Town Council later clarified that the contractors had mistaken the woman's balcony for public property and left the gondola there.

