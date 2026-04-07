Neighbours get into vulgar argument over noisy child: 'We all need to sleep'

Two neighbours were caught on video getting into a heated argument over a noisy child, with the confrontation escalating into an expletive-filled exchange.

The two-minute 31-second clip, taken from inside a flat, was shared on April 6 on Facebook page TheSGDaily. The location of the incident was not disclosed.

Dispute escalates quickly

"You control your kid a bit, can or not?" a bespectacled man in an Air Force T-shirt is heard gently telling his neighbour, a larger, shirtless man with visible tattoos, as they stand at a gate.

The man concedes that his child can be naughty, before abruptly pointing out that he was "also working last time under police".

He asks: "You know who am I anot?"

He then adds that he was a former environment officer, saying: "I can summon people".

The other man nods but appears unimpressed, replying: "But we all need to sleep."

The father says he has tried speaking to his child many times but to no avail. The neighbour then responds: "You must control your child... You must make a way (for him) to follow because we all need to sleep."

The situation turns tense, with the father saying: "Never mind, I call police, we talk to police."

"You call police, also no use one," the neighbour says.

At this point, the man's wife can be heard in the background, accusing the neighbour's wife of being noisy, too.

"Your wife also noisy, shouting every day, my son like this cannot?" she says.

The neighbour, now visibly exasperated, says he has tolerated the noise for seven years while the woman claims she has also had to endure disturbances from next door as well.

The argument escalates further, with insults exchanged and the neighbour kicking the gate asking him to come out.

The video ends with the neighbour shouting, "Every day like this," as he rattles the gate, adding: "No need to sleep, ah."

Netizens divided over dispute

The video has garnered more than 330,000 views, at least 2,100 reactions and 1,000 comments.

Some netizens felt the man should discipline his son.

"Cannot say kids don't listen. As parents, we have to teach them to be considerate first," another said, while another added: "Children don't listen, rotan."

Others criticised the bespectacled neighbour for being so aggressive.

"Bro, know your size please. Angkong (alluding to the tattoos on the other man's body) go out, you confirm coma," said one.

"The gate very sturdy despite violent kicks," joked another.

Some felt that living with noise is something everyone needs to put up with.

"My neighbours keep moving in and moving out... Left side, right side neighbours' children are always noisy but already used to it," one shared. "If this guy doesn't like it, I suggest he move to Pulau Ubin or move out of the country and live in a non-city area."

Another added: "Stay at an apartment always happens like this... No choice — I use ear plugs."

Others urged both parties to resolve the issue amicably.

"Both talk in a nice way and solve the problem. Police are not so free also," said one.

"Violence is not the way to solve things. Please be civic minded and control your kids. All neighbours, leh, must face each other every day," another said.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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