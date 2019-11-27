Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender

Madam Tan's unit was filled with second-hand items.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
The New Paper

Her flat was burning, but all the elderly woman could think of was salvaging bags of used items from the rented unit.

The blaze, which destroyed the third-storey flat at Block 8 French Road in Lavender, broke out at about 8am yesterday (Nov 26).

No one was injured.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman, identified only as Madam Tan, 78, had accidentally knocked down a candle on a prayer altar.

As the flat was filled with junk, the flames spread quickly, it reported.

A neighbour, Ms Erni Safian, 48, told The New Paper that Madam Tan refused to evacuate. The retail assistant said: "My daughter asked her to come out, but she took out her things one by one. I was scared for her life. The smoke was getting so black and thick, but all she could care about were her things."

Ms Shakina Jamil, 30, also tried to get Madam Tan out to no avail. It was not until her mother went into the burning flat that she agreed to leave.

The aviation officer said: "Auntie was crying but told me to carry her things out. I told her she had to evacuate quickly."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire was extinguished with a water jet. When TNP arrived at 3.30pm, the air was still thick with smoke.

Neighbours described Madam Tan as a friendly woman who lives alone.

Mr Azali Alin, 36, a food delivery rider, said her flat was so cluttered there was no space to move around in.

Madam Tan, who is staying with a neighbour, declined to comment. Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fires HDB SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)

TRENDING

Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show: Reports
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Neighbours worried for elderly woman&#039;s life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES