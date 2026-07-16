singapore

SUV catches fire in Tanjong Pagar

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on July 15
SUV catches fire in Tanjong Pagar
The engine compartment of a Honda SUV caught fire along Neil Road in Tanjong Pagar on Wednesday (July 15) night.
PHOTO: Xiaohongshu
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 16, 2026 10:25 AMBYSean Ler

The engine compartment of a compact sports utility vehicle caught fire in Tanjong Pagar on Wednesday (July 15) night.

A video of the incident posted on Xiaohongshu shows the dark-coloured Honda Vezel stopped along the leftmost lane of Neil Road outside Jinrikisha Station.

Map showing where the car fire incident took place.

Police officers at the scene are seen using their fast-response cars to block traffic from the two leftmost lanes as firefighters from at least two fire engines tackle the blaze.

Firefighters are seen pushing what appears to be a nozzle beneath the car's front bonnet.

No flames are seen in the video but smoke is seen wafting around the car.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the incident happened at about 8.40pm.

SCDF also said that its firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, with two hose reels. 

No injuries were reported in the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:740408]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)car fire
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.