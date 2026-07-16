SUV catches fire in Tanjong Pagar

The engine compartment of a compact sports utility vehicle caught fire in Tanjong Pagar on Wednesday (July 15) night.

A video of the incident posted on Xiaohongshu shows the dark-coloured Honda Vezel stopped along the leftmost lane of Neil Road outside Jinrikisha Station.

Police officers at the scene are seen using their fast-response cars to block traffic from the two leftmost lanes as firefighters from at least two fire engines tackle the blaze.

Firefighters are seen pushing what appears to be a nozzle beneath the car's front bonnet.

No flames are seen in the video but smoke is seen wafting around the car.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the incident happened at about 8.40pm.

SCDF also said that its firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, with two hose reels.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com