NEL train services delayed during morning peak hour due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE - Train services resumed fully on the North East Line (NEL) on Feb 10 after some delays during the morning rush hour due to a signalling fault.

Commuters had experienced up to a 30-minute delay because of a signalling fault in Buangkok on the morning of Feb 10.

In a social media post at 8.23am, train operator SBS Transit said NEL is back to full regular service, but added that free regular and bridging bus services are still available.

In its first social media post at 6.23am, SBS Transit said commuters should expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes, which it later updated to 15 minutes.

At 7.11am, it revised the delay to 20 minutes and later to 30 minutes at 7.43am.

Free regular bus services are available at Serangoon, Hougang and Sengkang bus interchanges while free bridging bus services are available at bus stops near affected stations between Dhoby Ghaut and Punggol Coast stations, SBS Transit said.

Commuters who need to make their way to HarbourFront station can change to the Circle Line (CCL) at Serangoon station, it added.

Those travelling between Kovan and Punggol stations to Dhoby Ghaut or Little India station can change to CCL at Serangoon station as well.

From Serangoon station, those going to Dhoby Ghaut station can travel to Bishan station and transfer to the North South Line

Those heading to Little India Station can take CCL from Serangoon and transfer to the Downtown Line at Botanic Gardens station.

Commuters at Serangoon MRT station at 8am on Feb 10. PHOTO: The Straits Times

For commuters travelling from Serangoon station to Chinatown station, they can take the CCL at Macpherson station and transfer to the Downtown Line.

“You may wish to use other MRT lines if you are at HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India or Serangoon Stations,” added SBS Transit.

IT engineer Vincent Lim told The Straits Times that he boarded the train at Punggol station at 6am but he only arrived at HarbourFront station at 7.35am.

“The journey typically takes about 45 minutes but it took me one and a half hour today,” said the 49-year-old, who added that he starts work at 7am.

“The delay felt like an hour and not 15 minutes.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.