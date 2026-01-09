Singapore halts sale of 5 batches of Nestle infant formula over potential toxin

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Jan 9) has ordered a stop to the sale of five batches of Nestle's infant formula and follow-on formula over the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

Both the SFA and communicable Disease Agency (CDA) said in a joint statement late on Jan 8 that the measure will remain in place while investigations are carried out.

Singapore's move follows that of at least 37 other countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa, which have issued health warnings over the infant formulas possibly being contaminated.

The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed and the International Food Safety Authorities Network had also issued similar notifications on Jan 7 and 8, respectively, according to the statement.

The affected products all originated from Switzerland.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date NAN HA 3 SupremePro Batch 53030017C1 800g Oct 31, 2027 NAN HA 2 SupremePro Batch 51420017C4 800g May 31, 2027 NAN HA 1 SupremePro Batch 51460017C2 800g May 31, 2027 NAN HA 1 SupremePro Batch 51470017C1 800g May 31, 2027 NAN HA 3 SupremePro Batch 53030017B1 800g Oct 31, 2026

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to feed them to children. Those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly," the statement added. "They may contact their point of purchase for product enquiries."

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

CDA and SFA said that symptoms, which typically appear between 30 minutes and six hours from consumption of an affected food item, will usually resolve within 24 hours.

Infants and those who are immunocompromised are at a "higher risk" for complications, added the agencies.

There are currently no international standards on acceptable level for cereulide toxin in infant formula and other food.

"The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance with hospitals to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children," the agencies said in the statement.

They added that there are currently no confirmed cases of illness associated with consumption of the affected Nestle infant formula in Singapore.

In a statement posted on its website, Nestle said that it is in contact with authorities in the countries where the issue has been detected, adding that Nestle is working to minimise any potential supply disruption.

Responding to media queries, Nestle Singapore said earlier on Jan 8 that a thorough check of all its stock found that two batches of products "needed additional review".

However, subsequent lab testing confirmed that both batches were safe for consumption.

