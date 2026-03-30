Netizen alleges 'severe bed bug infestation' at seating space outside AMK Hub; town council blames cockroaches

A netizen has raised alarm over a "severe bed bug infestation" in Ang Mo Kio, claiming to have been bitten more than 20 times.

In a video posted in Facebook group Complaint Singapore today (March 30), several insects are seen crawling around the insides of a seating area outside AMK Hub near a McDonald's outlet.

"In between the wooden slats, there is a severe bed bug infestation. Please don't sit there... Hope you don't bring any home," captioned the post.

The user claimed he was bitten over 20 times on his buttocks in just a few minutes, noting that older people were also present, sitting and lying in the area.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson of the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said: "Our property team conducted checks with our pest control operator this morning and confirmed that the insects observed were cockroaches, not bed bugs.

"Treatment is currently in progress, and we will continue to monitor the area closely to maintain a clean and comfortable environment for residents and visitors."

The town council also encouraged members of the public and users of the seating area to dispose food and rubbish into covered bins to help prevent pest growth.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com