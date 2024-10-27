Netizen bemoans dirty dishes strewn on floor at coffee shop collection point, residents defend cleaner

A coffee shop in Kembangan has come under scrutiny online for its tray collection point overflowing with dirty dishes, stirring debate over who was at fault.

One resident, however, has claimed that the incident is an isolated one as the cleaner was unwell that day.

In a post made on Friday (Oct 25) to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, user Valentine Ong shared a photo of the situation at a coffee shop at Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga.

The collection point, which was nearing capacity, had more than a dozen dirty dishes stacked haphazardly around it on the floor.

"This is first-world mentality," wrote Ong in the post, which appeared to chastise patrons for their behaviour.

It also sparked a discussion among commenters on who was to blame.

Some believed that it was the responsibility of the coffee shop to clear the collection point since it was full.

"Well at least they [the patrons] walked themselves from the table to the collection point... it's the coffee shop's business, none of our business," one user wrote.

Another netizen however disagreed, stating that the problem will persist with people who have that mentality.

They countered: "We sit and eat at a coffee shop so it's everybody's business. Take care of each other as a community. Not saying we must wash the dishes but certain basic etiquette we must do our part, not like this picture..."

Others added that the cleaning company should bear the responsibility.

"Must take stern action against the cleaning company and not the workers," wrote a user.

Observed another of the situation: "Full already, no one say can put where [sic]. All waiting for answers and solutions."

The post by Ong had received more than 120 comments in a day, reported 8world, whose reporters visited the coffee shop the next evening.

According to 8world, despite the dinnertime crowd, the tray return area was clean and there was no pile-up of dishes.

[[nid:652609]]

The 28-year-old cleaner Rohit shared that the image posted on Facebook was not an accurate depiction of a typical day.

In an interview with 8world, Rohit, who works six days a week starting at 8am each day, shared that he'd taken sick leave on Friday as he felt unwell shortly after reporting for work.

The cleaning company then sent another worker down to replace him, but the latter did not clear the dishes promptly, which resulted in the situation.

Speaking to 8world, one long-time resident in the area who patronises the coffee shop every day also defended Rohit.

She had observed that he appeared to be unwell on Friday and asked if he was okay.

The woman, surnamed Chen, described the cleaner as hardworking and a fast worker.

Chen added that such a situation had never happened before and that it was not Rohit's fault.

Another resident Ye Fengzhen (transliteration) told 8world that it was Rohit's replacement that did not do his job properly, resulting in the mess, adding that Rohit is usually very hardworking.

The supervisor of the drinks stall added that such a situation doesn't usually happen as the coffee shop is not particularly busy. They added that Rohit is hired through a cleaning company and he typically clears the dishes very quickly.

[[nid:674831]]

candicecai@asiaone.com