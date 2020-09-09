Netizens bewildered by fitness group hogging Fort Canning carpark lots

From Zoom exercises to slashed fitness class sizes, many of our workouts have been looking a little different.

But out of left field, even for Covid-19 times, was a group of fitness enthusiasts who took to an unusual location for their sweat sesh — the carpark at Fort Canning Park.

The unconventional workout session was captured on the dashcam of an unsuspecting driver who posted the video on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante today (Sept 9).

The footage showed about nine people spread out around the carpark, engaged in various exercises including bicycle crunches and mountain climbers.

Each person occupying a single parking lot, the group also had equipment such as water bottles and towels scattered around. A woman was also seen pacing around the group and appeared to be supervising them.

This was despite the open lawns and walking trails available at Fort Canning Park a stone's throw away.

9sep2020 ford canning jubilee carpark public outdoor carpark lots converted to outdoor gym Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The video quickly elicited a range of reactions, from enraged to just plain confused.

According to the Parking Places Act, no person, other than parking wardens or those with legitimate business, should loiter in a parking place.

The obstruction of parking spaces is also not permitted. Those who wish to make use of parking places for purposes other than parking are required to obtain prior permission.

The public carparks at Fort Canning Park are managed by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

AsiaOne has reached out to URA for more information.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com