Netizens call out 'AI slop' National Day poster featuring Indonesia flag

You might have noticed an influx of national flags and celebratory posters plastered across the island as National Day approaches, but one particular poster has garnered attention online for the wrong reasons — it features the Indonesian flag.

A picture of the poster has been circulating online since being uploaded on Reddit on Monday (July 20), garnering over 700 upvotes and 156 comments.

It is unknown where the poster is located, and many netizens noted that the poster was likely generated through artificial intelligence (AI).

The SG61 poster features a family in the foreground, waving the national flag while looking towards the skyline.

In the bottom left corner, an Indonesian flag can be seen peeking out from some flowers.

Only a portion of the poster can be seen in the picture on Reddit, but netizens were quick to point out other mistakes on it, including the fact that the young girl in the bottom right is holding a pole with no flag attached.

Another also noted that the phrase "one nation, one people" at the bottom of the poster seemed like a "weird rephrase" of the more commonly known "one people, one nation".

Other users noticed that the stars on the Singapore flag looked deformed, and that the girl seemed to have a ponytail extending from her left ear.

Many deemed the poster "AI slop", and called for better reviews when using AI-generated content.

They said: "This is so sad. AI is being used in such an uncaring way, without vetting or anything."

"Using AI to generate this is so cheap," one netizen said, while many lamented that the poster should have been created by real artists.

Some netizens also said that AI-generated posters are common across the nation, and that shopping malls and stores are also using AI to create menus and marketing videos.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com