Netizens complain of littering problem at Boon Lay MRT; NEA to tighten enforcement

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has said it will tighten enforcement around Boon Lay MRT station after photos of littering and overflowing trash were shared online.

In a Reddit post shared late last month to the subreddit r/SMRTRabak, a user shared photos of overflowing trash and pieces of litter on the ground around Boon Lay MRT.

In the first photo, a pile of trash — most of which contains Old Chang Kee plastic bags — can be seen stashed in a stray supermarket trolley, with some of the trash overflowing onto the floor around the trolley.

Other photos shared by the user show many pieces of trash lying on the floor across the station, ranging from a bottle of alcohol to receipts and cigarette buds.

"It appears that you can litter at Boon Lay MRT station without consequences," the user said the post.

8world quoted the the original poster as saying that they frequently pass by the area, and said that this was not the first time they had encountered this situation.

"The covered walkway beside Boon Lay MRT station is often full of litter on the floor daily," user Melody Soh commented.

The reviewer also claimed that a rubbish bin had been removed from the area, and said that the litter had not been cleared for over a week, leading to pests.

Enforcement to be strengthened: NEA

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is aware of "cleanliness concerns" around the vicinity of Boon Lay MRT station and has since stepped up enforcement presence through regular patrols.

NEA has issued over 170 tickets for littering and smoking offences in the area since Jan 1, it said.

The agency also said that it will be working with relevant stakeholders to place more bins along the walkway between the station and Jurong Point, making it more convenient for passers-by to dispose of their trash responsibly.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $2,000 for littering, while repeat offenders may face fines of $4,000 for the second time and $10,000 for three or more instances.

Individuals caught smoking in a prohibited place can be fined up to $1,000, it said.

NEA added that "everyone has a part to keep Singapore clean", and said it will continue to encourage the public to exercise social responsibility and to take ownership of keeping shared spaces clean through educational and stakeholder engagement.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to report instances of public health offences through the OneService app.

daoen.wong@asiaone.com

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