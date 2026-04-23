Netizens outraged after nasi lemak and sambal found on community cat's feeding tray

A cat lover has lamented about the lack of compassion towards a beloved feline in Tampines after nasi lemak and sambal were placed on its feeding tray.

In a post on the Facebook page Support Tampines Cat Caregivers on Monday (April 20), a user who identified as Madeline Goh said: "Come on human, I believe we can do better than this."

An accompanying photo showed a feeding bowl filled with rice, a packet of sambal and a slice of cucumber.

Another feeding bowl on the same tray was filled with kibble.

"By feeding the community cat nasi lemak and sambal, this is causing more harm to the cat than helping," wrote Goh.

"Don't let me run into you doing that!"

The post has since garnered over 300 reactions and more than 90 comments, with most netizens outraged at the culprit's action.

"I don’t think he's feeding. More like want to create a mess for feeders to clean.. like purposely!" wrote one user.

"I would rather they don't feed than giving them this human food that will make them sick," said another.

"Cats won't eat that and it is potentially toxic to cats to eat such things," added a commenter.

One netizen claimed they would also find human food such as mee goreng, chicken rice and even laksa at the feeding area for their community cats.

In the comments section, Goh subsequently updated that she has since put up a notice at the feeding area asking residents not to feed human food to community cats.

"These foods can cause vomiting, diarrhea, choking, obesity, kidney problems, and other health issues."

"Help keep our community cats safe, healthy, and cared for responsibily," the poster read.

However, some netizens felt that the culprit could have meant well, and simply needed to be educated on appropriate cat food.

"Maybe he meant well, and nasi lemak is all that he has. Just tell him animals don't eat those," said one user.

The Animal and Veterinary Service states in its community cat caregiving guidelines that cats should not be fed human food such as rice or bread as these foods lack the necessary nutrients for cats and may also cause stomach upset.

There should also be a regular feeding schedule for the community cats to reduce their reliance on irregular food sources.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com