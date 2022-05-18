Netizens praise Singapore and Malaysia silat opponents for their sportsmanship during SEA Games semis

Finding sportsmanship in top-level sports can be hard at times.

Just ask Singapore silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau'ddin, who was left unconscious during the SEA Games 2022 men's class G (75-80kg) Tanding semi-final after his Thai opponent, Suthat Bunchit, delivered an illegal punch to his face.

Suthat was subsequently disqualified as boos rang around the gymnasium.

Fortunately, this year's SEA Games also brought some moments of sincerity and grace.

On Sunday (May 15), Malaysia silat exponent Al Jufferi Jamari lost to Singaporean Abdul Raazaq Abdul Rashid in the class F (70-75kg) semi-final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium in Hanoi.

But the manner in which the 30-year-old took defeat won him plenty of admirers.

A TikTok video posted on May 16 of him gracefully taking defeat to his Singaporean opponent has received 2.2 million views and over 1,900 comments at the time of writing.

Jufferi, in red, and Raazaq, in blue, could be seen embracing immediately after the match ended.

Jufferi even raised Raazaq's hand up, in a gesture to applaud his opponent. The crowd followed suit as many gave the two men a rousing standing ovation.

In a moment of solidarity and solace, Jufferi and Raaaq got on their knees simultaneously to perform a "sujud syukur" (translated as prostration in gratitude).

In Islam, it is understood as a commendable act to express gratitude to God.

Both men were clearly emotional and from the TikTok video, you wouldn't be able to guess which silat exponent just reached the SEA Games 2022 Final.

Just like in the auditorium where the two men faced each other, the comments section was full of praise.

"This year's SEA Games feels a little different, we've seen plenty of virtues from the athletes. Salute lah!" one netizen commented, in Malay.

Another posted flag emojis of the two nations with the Malay phrase, "serumpun bersaudara", which translates to "neighbours from the same root" in English.

One TikTok user commended the two men for being able to distinguish their roles as friends once the match has ended.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Pamela.onee

Jufferi was awarded a bronze medal after losing 21-26 in this match to Raazaq.

During his short stay in Hanoi, Jufferi also suffered a shoulder injury that might force him to quit the sport, reported Malaysian publication New Straits Times

But back home, he is undergoing a bigger battle caring for his three-year-old son who is down with cancer, reported The Star.

ALSO READ: SEA Games: Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman clinches Singapore's first gold

amierul@asiaone.com