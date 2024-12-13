Netizens raise privacy concerns over Acra's Bizfile search function revealing citizens' IC numbers

Online netizens raised privacy concerns over the search function on online portal Bizfile, which allows users to search for the National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers of some citizens — who are likely to be shareholders or directors of private Singapore-registered companies.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) manages the portal, which is used for business registrations and filings.

The concerns were raised after veteran journalist Bertha Henson highlighted the issue on Facebook on Thursday (Dec 12) evening.

She noted in a post that she could search for the NRIC numbers of current politicians, as well as those of deceased persons.

The ability to search for these details raises privacy concerns.

The Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) was enacted in 2012 to restrict the collection and disclosure of such personal information.

The Business Times has reached out to Acra for comment on the issue.

Acra's data policy indicates that the types of personal data publicly available include names, identification numbers, as well as residential addresses — if no contact address is given.

It further states that the statutory board is exempted from the PDPA.

"Holders of personal data obtained through Acra's system or from authorised information service providers are responsible for making sure that they comply with the PDPA and other laws, regarding the disclosure and use of personal data and information," the national regulator said.

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.