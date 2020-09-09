Netizens tickled by video of CISCO officer adjusting angry man's mask at Tekka Centre

Another day, another argument between a pair of mask-less men. Fortunately, a public altercation at Tekka Centre was broken up by several CISCO officers on Sunday (Sept 6).

A video of the intervention was shared on Facebook, but it wasn't the lack of masks that drew the attention of netizens.

Very good! Now come out fight at Tekka! Posted by SG Dirty Fella on Monday, September 7, 2020

Rather, it was a CISCO officer who had reached out to adjust one of the men's mask for him.

In the clip, two officers could be seen taking a man in white aside. The latter, who had pulled his mask under his chin, continued to argue with the officers.

The man's tirade, however, was interrupted when one of the officers took a hold of his mask and flicked it back on his face, albeit a bit inaccurately as the mask covered his eyes too.

Though momentarily stunned, the man quickly recovered and yanked the mask back under his chin, leaving his eyes and nose exposed.

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt that day. The parties involved were advised on their legal recourse and no further police assistance was required.

While it's been just over a day since the video made its way to social media, netizens were already having a field day, commending the officer on how daring he was, with one even likening him to a "Sparta kick guy".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

rainercheung@asiaone.com