'Never imagined such an incident could happen': Thai tourist claims $400k Richard Mille watch stolen in Singapore

A Thai tourist has spoken out about having a Richard Mille luxury watch worth around $400,000 stolen while on holiday in Singapore.

In a TikTok post last Friday (Oct 31), Jinny Chotivichit shared that the incident had happened during the Formula One weekend but stated that she could not reveal further details on the alleged theft due to ongoing police investigations.

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend ran from 3 to 5 October.

Chotivichit, 33, is a former Thai pop singer-turned-entrepreneur with over 450,000 followers on Instagram and 118,000 followers on TikTok.

Speaking in English, she also said in the clip that she "never imagined such an incident could happen, especially in Singapore — a country I've long-admired and considered one of the safest places in the world".

The watch in question is a Richard Mille RM 07-01 model featuring a red central dial with diamonds on its bezel, and a white crocodile leather strap.

Police investigating

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Chotivichit stated that the incident had occurred on Oct 5, which was the last day of the Formula One races in Singapore.

She also revealed that she was "not surrounded by tourists or the F1 crowd" at the time of the incident.

"The Singapore Police Force is currently investigating, and I am fully cooperating with their efforts," said Chotivichit, adding that she is unable to share further details at this stage.

"I would deeply appreciate it if anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant information could come forward," she added.

Chotivichit also requested for trusted contacts in the watch trading and resale community to contact her privately to verify the watch's serial number.

"This watch was more than just a possession, it represented personal significance and my own hard-earned money, said the Thai national, who said that the loss has been "deeply upsetting".

In a statement to AsiaOne, police confirmed that a report had been made and police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:724844]]

candicecai@asiaone.com