'Never pick me up yet dare to complete job': Man charged $37 for cab that never arrived

After he was unable to secure a ComfortDelGro taxi, Facebook user Rich Tan said he tried another app and eventually managed to get his ride.

But little did he know that he had been charged for the ride he never took.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 15), Tan said he tried to book a taxi on ComfortDelGro's CDG Zig app on Saturday morning (May 13).

While waiting for his ride, the app suddenly indicated that the taxi had arrived.

However, the app immediately sent another message saying that the ride had been completed.

When Tan checked his ride history, he "found nothing" and assumed there was nothing wrong. He then found another ride via Grab and went along his merry way.

Couldn't get to taxi company

Tan only realised something was amiss when he checked his credit card app and found that the taxi company had deducted $36.90 from his card.

To resolve the issue, he tried calling ComfortDelGro's customer service centre but to no avail.

"Asked to press 0 for customer service but cannot work at all. After more than 10 minutes, it will auto hang up," lamented Tan.

He also tried calling his credit card company but was told they can't help him.

In the comments, an upset Tan told a netizen that this is the first time he has encountered such an incident.

"Never pick me [up] and yet dare to complete the job," he complained.

Some netizens also shared that similar incidents have happened to them.

PHOTO: Facebook/Rich Tan

In response to AsiaOne's queries, ComfortDelGro apologised for the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

"We are sorry about this incident and will be in touch with the passenger to refund the fares as the trip was not fulfilled," said ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate affairs officer Tammy Tan.

She added that they will be extending promo codes to Tan for the inconvenience caused.

AsiaOne has reached out to Facebook user Tan for more details.

