'Never wanted to whack someone so badly': Netizens riled up over video of teen forcing cigarette into cat's mouth

A teen recently incurred the wrath of the public after a video of him attempting to force a cigarette into a cat's mouth was uploaded on Sgfollowsall's Instagram page on Monday (Sept 12).

In the video, the teen, dressed in a red T-shirt, can be seen approaching and offering a stick of cigarette to a cat resting on a ledge at a HDB void deck. The latter first sniffs the cigarette, but is then seen moving away from the offending item.

As it tries to move away, the teen then held the cat down and continues to force his cigarette into the struggling animal's mouth.

It is not known where the incident took place.

The video has since garnered several comments from angry netizens who expressed their contempt for the teen's actions.

"Never wanted to [whack] someone so badly," one netizen commented.

Several others also tagged the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the police in the comments, urging them to take action against the teen.

One netizen identified the teen as his classmate, adding that they are both from a secondary school located in Hougang.

AsiaOne has reached out to the school and SPCA for further comment.

Cigarette smoke harmful to cats

According to cats.org, a cat protection charity based in the United Kingdom, second-hand smoke is equally harmful to cats as it is to humans.

This is because toxins in tobacco can damage a cat's cells, increasing their risk for certain types of cancer, including lung, nose, mouth and lymphoma.

In addition, toxic smoke particles can also settle on cats' fur, which could then be swallowed when they groom themselves.

Back in 2020, a man was investigated by the SPCA after videos of him placing a kitten in a freezer and washing machine went viral.

The man had posted the videos on his Instagram, alarming netizens, some of whom also pointed out that the kitten appeared to have its teeth pulled out and whiskers cut.

