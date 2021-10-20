New $5 silver coin featuring Singapore's hawker fare like nasi lemak, roti prata and Hokkien mee goes on sale for $138

SINGAPORE - Collectors can now fork out for coins that feature Hokkien mee, roti prata and nasi lemak, among other local hawker fare.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the Hawker Culture in Singapore commemorative coins on Wednesday (Oct 20).

They will be sold by The Singapore Mint from now, with the last day of pre-orders on Nov 5.

Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting, said the MAS.

The coins are to mark the inscription of hawker culture into the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec 16 last year.

Two versions of the coin, a nickel-plated zinc one and a silver type, will be issued on Nov 12.

The nickel-plated zinc coin, which costs $25, has a face value of $2 in a round shape, with a diametre of 40.70mm. There will be 10,000 pieces available.

The silver coin, which costs $138, is a 999 fine silver one with a face value of $5 in a round shape, with a 40.70mm diametre as well.

There will be 5,000 pieces available.

A set of two coins will also be on sale. It is limited to 2,000 sets and costs $158 each.

Each coin set will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

The coin design showcases the mastery of culinary skills by hawkers, the country's multicultural society and how hawker centres serve as community dining spaces.

PHOTO: MAS

PHOTO: MAS

The design captures four hawkers from diverse cultural backgrounds engaged in their craft.

The coins include illustrations of local cuisine including Indian rojak, kaya toast and coffee.

Other illustrations include patrons enjoying their meals in a hawker centre.

One side of the coin bears the Singapore coat of arms and the year 2021.

Those who wish to buy the coins can visit The Singapore Mint website or call The Singapore Mint on 6566-2626.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.