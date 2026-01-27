Singapore appoints new ambassador to Cambodia, high commissioner to Brunei

Steven Pang Chee Wee and Yip Wei Kiat have been appointed Singapore's ambassador to Cambodia and high commissioner to Brunei respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Pang, who previously headed the ministry's consular directorate, has served in various appointments since joining MFA in 1999.

He was formerly Singapore's consul-general in China's Chengdu from 2017 to 2019, and had also served as Singapore's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations' office in Geneva.

A graduate of The University of Tokyo, Pang is married to Lynn Cha Siew Yen. They have one daughter.

Yip, who recently served as Singapore's trade representative in Taipei for six years, joined the ministry in 1993.

He was formerly Singapore's consul-general in Shanghai from 2008 to 2012, and Singapore's ambassador to South Korea and non-resident ambassador to Mongolia from 2015 to 2019.

Yip is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

