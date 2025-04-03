New bus interchanges in Woodleigh and Pasir Ris to open in late April

Woodleigh bus interchange in Bidadari estate, which was originally slated to be ready by 2021, will open on April 20. Additionally, the new bus interchange located adjacent to Pasir Ris MRT station will open on April 27, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (April 3).

This will bring the total number of integrated transport hubs in Singapore to 14.

The underground Woodleigh bus interchange, located in Woodleigh Village with 330 HDB flats and a hawker centre, will be operated by SBS Transit.

In a press release, LTA said that bus service 146 will be amended to operate from the new bus interchange and ply in both directions along Bidadari Park Drive to serve four additional bus stops near Woodleigh Mall and Alkalf CourtView Housing Board estate.

A new service 148 will also call at the new bus interchange, added LTA.

The loop service between Woodleigh bus interchange and Potong Pasir estate will connect residents to amenities including Woodleigh Mall, Woodleigh hawker centre, Bidadari Community Club and the upcoming Bidadari Polyclinic, as well as schools such as Maris Stella High School and St Andrew's Secondary School.

The bus interchange's opening comes after it was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic-related delays and significant engineering challenges.

Dedicated pick-up point for SAF personnel

Meanwhile, the new bus interchange in Pasir Ris will be operated by Go-Ahead Singapore.

LTA said that all 17 bus services operating from the existing interchange there will relocate to the new interchange, adding that there will be no changes to their routes or stopping points.

The shuttle bus service for national servicemen travelling to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Ferry Terminal and then to the Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong will be relocated to the new Pasir Ris bus interchange, with a designated pick-up and drop-off area.

LTA said that the new bus interchange is located within an integrated development with Pasir Ris Mall and is adjacent to Pasir Ris MRT station on the East-West Line.

Both bus interchanges will have commuter-friendly features, said LTA.

These include barrier-free access at key entrances, dedicated priority queue zones with seating at all boarding berths and a commuter care room for those who may require a quiet and calming space.

LTA said that they seek commuters' understanding that their bus operators may require some time to familiarise themselves with operations of the new bus interchanges.

"Bus operators, with support from LTA, will monitor the situation closely and make necessary adjustments to ensure smooth journeys for commuters and road users," they added.

[[nid:697657]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com