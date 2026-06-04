New bus lane along Woodlands Road to improve traffic flow leading to Woodlands Checkpoint

Bus commuters travelling across the Causeway — one of the busiest border crossings in the world — could soon benefit from smoother traffic.

A new designated bus lane along Woodlands Road leading to Woodlands Checkpoint will be implemented from June 11 to improve traffic flow, particularly during peak periods, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (June 4).

The new bus lane will be implemented along Woodlands Road from Kranji Lodge 1 to the junction of Woodlands Crossing. Lane markings and signage will alert motorists of the bus lane ahead.

The bus lane will operate from 7.30am to 9.30am, and from 5pm to 8pm, on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

During operating hours, all other vehicles must keep to the rightmost lane on Woodlands Road towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Cars are motorcycles are also strongly advised to avoid Woodlands Road and enter Woodlands Checkpoint via Bukit Timah Expressway.

To prevent errant motorists from entering bus lanes, the location will be monitored by enforcement cameras.

In preparation for the bus lane, road works will be carried out between June 8 and 10 between 10pm and 4am.

Lane closures will take place during this period along Woodlands Road and minor delays are expected.

"Motorists are reminded to obey traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers' instructions," ICA said.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com