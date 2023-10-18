New contender for Hougang SMC? Jackson Lam takes over as PAP branch chairperson

From Low Thia Khiang to the incumbent MP Dennis Tan, the single-member constituency of Hougang has been a Workers' Party (WP) stronghold for years.

Is the People's Action Party (PAP) looking to change that with this new addition to their ranks?

The ruling party has appointed a new branch chairman of PAP Hougang division.

Jackson Lam, an assistant director at National Trades Union Congress, assumed the role on Tuesday (Oct 17), PAP said in a press statement.

Lam took over from Lee Hong Chuang, who ran unsuccessfully for Hougang SMC in the past two general elections. He had 42 per cent of the votes in 2015, and 38 per cent in 2020.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Hougang branch chairperson said that he will take on the role as branch advisor.

"I look forward to working closely with Jackson and the rest of the activists to represent the PAP on the ground and serve the residents of Hougang," Lee added.

Business management graduate, party activist

A business management graduate from the University of Bedfordshire, Lam was a party activist at Nee Soon GRC since 2013, where he was the branch secretary for six years.

Lam is also the treasurer of the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation.

The new PAP branch chairperson has wasted no time since his appointment.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Lam was seen greeting residents in Hougang during a walkabout on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and former PAP chairman and MP Lim Boon Heng.

The WP, meanwhile, turned up for a walkabout on Sunday (Oct 15).

Their members, including former Hougang MPs Low and Png Eng Huat, as well as party chief Pritam Singh, greeted residents and distributed their party's newsletter.

