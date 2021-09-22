New Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark for the third time in 4 days; 3 Singaporeans aged 62, 74 and 83 die from complications

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporeans have died of Covid-19 complications, taking the Republic's Covid-19 death toll to 65, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Sept 21).

One of them was a 62-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Monday after a prolonged stay at the hospital.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 infection on July 23 and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The second fatality was a 74-year-old man who died on Sept 19.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 31 for an unrelated medical condition and tested negative for Covid-19 upon admission.

However, another test taken on Sept 9 came back positive for Covid-19 infection. He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The third death was an 83-year-old man who died on Sept 20.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 15 with symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 infection that day.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic pneumonia. Those conditions and his advanced age made him more susceptible to severe illness, said MOH.

There were a total of 1,178 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Tuesday, said MOH.

This is the third time in four days the number has exceeded 1,000 new cases.

There were 837 cases last Tuesday.

Of the local cases reported on Tuesday, 1,038 were in the community and 135 cases were among dormitory residents. Of these, 311 were seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining five cases were imported.

There are currently 1,109 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 1,055 the day before.

There are 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and 17 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above the age of 60.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 79,899.

