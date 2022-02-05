New Covid-19 cases jump threefold to over 13,000 in Singapore on Feb 4

The number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore has tripled, with 13,046 cases reported as at noon on Friday (Feb 4).

There were 4,087 cases reported on Thursday.

Of the new local cases on Friday, 10,312 were identified by antigen rapid tests. They were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.

The other 2,734 local cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests, said the Ministry of Health in its daily virus update on its website.

There were 162 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore. Six more people died of Covid-19.

There were 998 hospitalised Covid-19 cases as at Friday, up from 932 the day before. Of Friday's cases, 96 required oxygen support, while 15 were in the intensive care unit.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.39 on Friday, up from the 1.23 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 379,681, with 866 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

