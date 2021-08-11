New Covid-19 cases in Singapore fall for fifth day in a row

SINGAPORE - The total number of daily Covid-19 cases here has fallen for the fifth day in a row.

On Tuesday night (Aug 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 53 local cases and one imported case.

The last time there were fewer than 53 community cases was on July 15, when there were 42 such cases.

Fifteen of the cases on Tuesday night were unlinked.

The last time there were fewer than 15 unlinked cases was on July 21, with seven such cases.

One new case was added to the cluster at the NKF Dialysis Centre, which now has a total of four cases.

There are also currently 11 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 10 the day before.

MOH also announced a total of 32 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation.

Six of these 43 cases are fully vaccinated. Altogether, there are 35 seniors above 60 years old who have fallen very ill, said MOH.

Of this group, 29 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As at Aug 9, 8,145,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,373,550 individuals.

Of these, 3,897,650 people have completed the full vaccination regimen, said MOH.

In addition, 131,186 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered as of Aug 9, covering 80,459 individuals.

In total, 72 per cent of people here have received two doses of the vaccines and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 799 cases in the week before last to 481 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 238 cases in the week before last to 138 cases in the past week.

A total of 508 cases are currently in hospital.

