New Covid-19 cluster with 32 cases; another cluster at Hougang's Giant supermarket

SINGAPORE - There were two new Covid-19 clusters reported on Thursday (Aug 19), including one at a Giant supermarket in Block 683 Hougang Avenue 8 with seven cases.

The other cluster is linked to an individual, and currently has 32 cases.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Giant said a few of its employees who work at the store had tested positive for Covid-19, and added that the store is closed for deep cleaning.

A total of 32 Covid-19 cases were detected on Thursday, 29 of which were locally transmitted.

Of the local cases, 11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another five linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 13 were unlinked.

There were also three imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival. The latest cases bring Singapore's total to 66,366.

In its daily update on the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said five clusters have been closed.

With that, there are now 84 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 412 the week before to 290 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has decreased from 112 to 80 in the same period.

Currently, 391 patients are in hospital. Of these, 29 require oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the very ill, 28 are seniors aged above 60, and of them, 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

Over the past 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 9.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7 per cent, it added.

On the country's vaccination progress, MOH said 77 per cent of Singapore's population are fully vaccinated as at Wednesday, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,507,687 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,453,578 people, with 4,186,252 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 153,913 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 84,219 people.

