New crane tips over at Tuas Port, no injuries reported

A new quay crane has tipped over at Tuas Port, according to a joint statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and port operator PSA Singapore (PSA) on Sunday (June 15).

In a video of the incident shared on Facebook group Safety Watch, the fallen crane kicks up a billowing dust cloud.

A person can be heard repeatedly commenting in Mandarin: "The crane has collapsed!"

MPA and PSA said that the incident took place around 1.20pm on Sunday as the new crane was being delivered to a non-operational berth.

"There were no injuries or fatalities," they said. "No damage has been assessed to port equipment and facilities."

All of PSA's currently operation berths are fully accessible, while port operations and development works are unaffected.

MPA and PSA will work with relevant authorities regarding the incident, which is under investigation, they added.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow had visited Tuas Port earlier last week where he checked on the development of Tuas port, which began in 2019.

In a Facebook post last Thursday (June 12), he described the port as a "shining jewel of Singapore's maritime innovation and excellence", also sharing that it is the world's largest fully automated port.

PSA currently operates 11 berths, with seven more slated for 2027, he stated.

"It was fascinating to witness the automated yard in action," Siow commented.

"A seamless flow of containers moved by automated guided vehicles, all under the watchful eyes of our skilled port workers, whose work often go unseen, but who are vital to keep Singapore connected to the world and our economy moving."

