New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall

SINGAPORE - On Wednesday (Nov 20), New Creation Church announced that it has acquired The Star Vista mall for $296 million "to protect the interest of the church".

While the mega church previously owned only The Star Performing Arts Centre (PAC) - a concert venue in the mall that the church also uses for its services - it will now own the entire building.

The purchase was made after the church got wind that CapitaLand, the ex-owner of the retail space, was in talks with other buyers for a potential sale of the mall.

By securing the deal through its business arm Rock Productions, New Creation hopes to pre-empt the unpredictability of The Star Vista going to another buyer, which could be less supportive of the church's use of the premises for religious ends.

Here are nine things to know about the church, the church's founder and Star Vista.

1. HOW NEW CREATION WAS FOUNDED

Born in Singapore to a Sikh priest and Chinese mother, New Creation's founder Joseph Prince became a Christian aged 12.

He and a few friends were asked to leave a traditional church in 1983 because of their open displays of worship, which led them to start their own church, New Creation, in a four-room Housing Board flat in Holland Road that year.

The church registered with the Registrar of Societies in 1984.

Mr Prince became the church's pastor and is commonly known among followers as Pastor Prince.

2. FROM 150 TO 31,000 FOLLOWERS

With his emphasis on the grace and unconditional love of God, Mr Prince then quickly acquired a following among Singaporean Christians more used to being told to work for their salvation.

Numbering just 150 people in 1990, New Creation today has more than 31,000 members, a rapid expansion that has led it to search for more and bigger venues to accommodate worshippers.

3. GOING GLOBAL

Mr Prince's charisma has reached a global audience too, with him authoring at least 20 books and hosting a religious television show that can be seen in more than 200 countries, including the United States, Israel, South Korea and Indonesia.

4. FOUNDER LISTED AS THE 10TH RICHEST PASTOR GLOBALLY?

In 2014, US-based entertainment website Richest Lifestyle published an online article that ranked Mr Prince as the 10th richest pastor in the world.