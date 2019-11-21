New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'

The purchase of The Star Vista mall (right), costing mega church New Creation $296 million, was secured on Oct 30 from CapitaLand.
PHOTO: New Creation Church, Singapore/Straits Times File
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Mega church New Creation has acquired The Star Vista mall for almost $300 million "to protect the interest of the church", it announced on Wednesday (Nov 20).

While the church previously owned only The Star Performing Arts Centre (PAC) - a space for the church's services that doubles as a concert venue - it now owns the entire building.

The purchase, costing the church $296 million, was secured on Oct 30 from CapitaLand, after the church got wind that CapitaLand was in talks with other buyers for a potential sale of the mall.

"While we had expressed our hope that CapitaLand would remain as the owner and operator of the retail space, we understood that CapitaLand had also initiated a sale process for The Star Vista," the church said on Wednesday.

Its council chairman, Deacon Yong Chee Ram, said the church did not want the unpredictability of the space going to another buyer, since the PAC also serves as a place of worship for New Creation on service days.

"Given that The Star Vista and The Star PAC are inextricably linked, our immediate objective... is both to protect the interest of the church and to preserve the good experience for all who come to The Star PAC," he said.

New Creation added that in accordance with zoning guidelines, The Star Vista's commercial space will be maintained, and that the church was exploring possibilities for CapitaLand to continue operating and managing the mall on its behalf.

Beginning in a flat in Holland Drive in 1983, the independent church today also has other service venues that include the Marina Bay Sands Ballrooms, Cathay Cineplex Causeway Point and GV Grand (Great World City).

In a separate statement, CapitaLand said the handover is expected to be completed by the end of the year, generating for the company net proceeds of about $145 million.

CapitaLand president Jason Leow said The Star Vista's sale is part of its "asset recycling strategy", giving the company greater financial flexibility to "seize new growth opportunities".

In the past year, CapitaLand has divested close to $5.7 billion worth of assets, exceeding its annual target divestment of $3 billion.

New Creation Church, through its business arm Rock Productions, bought The Star PAC for $500 million in 2007 in order to accommodate its then fast-expanding congregation.

It boasted 31,000 members in 2016, and made headlines when it raised $21.1 million in a day in 2010, largely through contributions by its members.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Churches Malls

TRENDING

PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer&#039;s Singapore vibe
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer's Singapore vibe

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

SERVICES