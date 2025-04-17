New faces are 'more than backbenchers', says PM Wong at PAP manifesto launch

Some of the People's Action Party's (PAP) new faces fielded in the upcoming General Election may eventually become more than just backbenchers, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the launch of the PAP manifesto on Thursday (April 17).

Speaking at the event, PM Wong, who is also the Secretary-General for the PAP, said that it is his duty to renew the team by injecting "fresh energy, new ideas and diverse perspectives".

This will be done through 32 new candidates, the largest number the PAP has introduced in recent history, PM Wong stated, adding that this is part of a national leadership renewal.

The candidates hail from diverse backgrounds, including the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), public service, private sector, academia, labour unions, and social service organisations.

Of the 32 candidates, 24 of them will be fielded in PAP-held wards. There will be 13 women candidates, up from the 10 introduced at the 2020 polls.

"If elected, a number of our new candidates can become more than backbenchers," PM Wong said. "They will help to strengthen my team, and some of the younger ones will form the core of the next 5G team — they will make sure Singapore continues to be in good hands."

Addressing the PAP members gathered at the manifesto launch event, PM Wong clarified that this "will be a tough election".

Cost of living remains a big concern for many Singaporeans and the PAP cannot take any vote for granted, he added.

PM Wong stated: "We must fight hard for every single vote, in every single constituency."

At the event, PM Wong elaborated on the party's manifesto, which is their roadmap to navigating a changed world with a fresh team to serve Singaporeans with new resolve.

The manifesto addresses key concerns that Singaporeans may have, such as financial security for seniors, affordable healthcare, employment opportunities and affordable housing.

New energy, old hands

Speaking with the media after the event, new face Cassandra Lee shared her perspective as one of the youngest candidates fielded by the PAP from this slate.

Lee, 33, a lawyer and a mother of a three-year-old son, will be contesting the West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

"At the core of it, all of us are serving and looking to serve, and I'm very happy to be part of this new team," she said.

"I think the party has really brought in a slate of candidates who bring in new energy to the party, and together with the old hands... this is really the party's commitment to bring Singaporeans into this turbulent future."

Lee is one of the 13 women fielded by the PAP — and she's elated to be one of the women serving the nation, she said.

Responding to media queries in Mandarin, she stated: "If you look closely, a lot of women [who have been fielded] are mothers, and their children are very young."

These mothers have to take care of their children and pursuing careers, which is a balancing act that many mothers in Singapore go through, Lee said.

She further expressed her passion for supporting young, working families, adding that more can be done to elevate and support them.

Ageing with dignity is also one of the issues she hopes to address as her father was diagnosed with cancer and died when she was 23.

"I fully appreciate how difficult it is as a caregiver, but also for the patient himself," she empathised.

"I really think that there is more that we can do to help elderly age with dignity, and I'm very happy to see that in the manifesto, and I hope to be able to bring that to my residents as well."

The new faces in PAP-held wards are:

Cai Yinzhou, a young social entrepreneur Charlene Chen, a Nanyang Technological University professor passionate about working with young people Elysa Chen, who has spent many years in the social service sector Choo Pei Ling, a neuroscientist and Singapore Institute of Technology professor Dinesh Vasu Dash, who implemented Singapore's national vaccination campaign Foo Cexiang, a former civil servant, now at PSA Singapore Goh Sze Kee, a party activist for 13 years Goh Hanyan, a former civil servant Goh Pei Ming, a Singapore Armed Forces officer and grassroots leader Hamid Razak, an orthopaedic surgeon Hazlina Abdul Halim, a former newscaster David Hoe, a director of philanthropy at The Majurity Trust Gabriel Lam, chief operations officer of Shalom International Movers Jackson Lam, former PAP branch chairman in Hougang Jasmin Lau, former civil servant Cassandra Lee, lawyer and Yuhua volunteer Lee Hui Ying, grassroots volunteer and civil servant Valerie Lee, Sembcorp's head of corporate affairs for Singapore and SEA Shawn Loh, former director with the Ministry of Finance David Neo, former Chief of Army Ng Shi Xuan, battery firm director Diana Pang, business development director Jeffrey Siow, former permanent secretary at MTI and MOM Syed Harun Alhabsyi, psychiatrist and advocate for mental health

The new faces challenging opposition-held wards are:

Adrian Ang, Toa Payoh-Thomson branch secretary for over 10 years Elmie Nekmat, professor of Communications and New Media at NUS Faisal Abdul Aziz, dental surgeon Bernadette Giam, beverage company director Theodora Lai, venture capital firm director Marshall Lim, criminal lawyer Daniel Liu, managing director of urban planning consultancy firm Jagathishwaran Rajo, trade unionist in NTUC

