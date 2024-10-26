New flavour? Woman finds char siew filling in BreadTalk coffee bun

When she purchased a coffee-flavoured bun, she may have expected it well-roasted - but probably not like this.

A customer was left confused after she found char siew filling inside a coffee bun she bought from BreadTalk, according to a post on Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 23) by user Elle Min.

"BreadTalk has a new bun?" Min questioned in her post. "I got their coffee bread, my favourite. But I got [the bread] with roast pork inside?"

In photographs attached to the post, Min showed the pertinent bread roll: a bun with a layer of brown coffee coating the upper half of the bread.

Instead of the usual buttery interior, however, this bun had quite a bit more meat to it - literally, as clumps of char siew can be seen glistening inside.

"I emailed [BreadTalk] and asked," Min wrote. "No reply. Asked the manager, [they were] confused and asked for the photo... Anyone know [about this bun]?"

'Free meat'

Some users on Hardware Zone forum felt that this was a blessing in disguise.

"Free meat. Isn't that a win?" A user said.

"Seems quite sedap (delicious)," another added.

A user also jokingly chided Min, commenting: "Buy coffee bread [that] comes with free roast pork still complain?"

BreadTalk apologises

Min's plight didn't go unnoticed, however, and BreadTalk Singapore reached out to her in her Facebook post.

Offering sincere apologies for the confusion, BreadTalk stated that they had reached out to her via email and phone to follow up, but have yet to receive a reply.

"Kindly check your inbox as well as spam folder," the message reminded. "Otherwise, you may also drop us a DM instead."

Speaking with AsiaOne, Min shared that she did give the bread a try and took a few bites of it, describing it as "funky tasting".

She added that the situation has been resolved, and that BreadTalk offered to replace the bun.

However, she said that the replacement wasn't needed, and stated that she just wanted to make sure this wasn't a "new" flavour of coffee bread.

AsiaOne has reached out to BreadTalk for more information.

